Kaitlyn Bristowe Offers DWTS Update on “So Sore” Ankle

During her interview, Bristowe also explained that she’s nervous not only for Monday’s competition, but for the rest of the season. “If I’m thinking positively and long term being here for a while, it’s a little scary to think I’m going to have to nurse this thing the whole way through, but I’m trying to stay positive and go day by day,” she said. “But it’s definitely worrying me a little bit.”

Despite her nerves, Bristowe appeared upbeat and ready to take anything on following her Tuesday night performance. Speaking to E! News after the show, she said being on stage made her forget about the injury altogether.