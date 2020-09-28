Jurrell Casey likely out for season with biceps tear

If it wasn’t for bad luck, the 2020 Denver Broncos wouldn’t have any luck at all.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that Denver defensive tackle Jurrell Casey suffered a torn biceps in Sunday’s 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old will likely miss the rest of the season.
As Rapoport noted, it’s yet another harsh blow for the 0-3 Broncos that can’t stumble upon good fortune this fall.
Casey joined the Broncos via a trade with the Tennessee Titans in March. Previously, he played for the Titans each season from 2011 through 2019 and made five consecutive Pro Bowl squads starting in 2015. Across three games with Denver, Casey tallied 14 total tackles and three passes defended.
Casey is signed through 2022.