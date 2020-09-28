Jumio Named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Attribution for Third Consecutive Year

Article content continued

To avoid demographic bias in its AI algorithms, Jumio does not use public data sets to train its models because it is difficult to tell how the data sets were tagged and what methods were used. Instead, Jumio uses its own data sets, based on actual production data, which are second in size only to Interpol, giving Jumio a large volume of data that it knows were tagged correctly to train and inform its AI models.

To download a complimentary copy of the full 2020 “Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Attribution” click here.

1Source: Gartner “Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration,” Jonathan Care, Akif Khan, 11 September 2020.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.