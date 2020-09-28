Julianne Hough Hopes to Bring Light and Fun to the World Through ‘Transform’ Music Video

Reflecting on the inspiration behind her song and its new promo, the estranged wife of Brooks Laich openly admits that 2020 has been ‘the most challenging period’ of her life.

Julianne Hough has labelled 2020 the “most challenging period of (her) life”, amid her split from husband Brooks Laich and the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old singer and dancer dropped the music video for her song “Transform” on Sunday, September 27, and told her Instagram followers what inspired the tune, which she originally dropped a year ago, and the accompanying video – directed by her brother Derek Hough.

In the lengthy post, Julianne didn’t refer directly to her marriage split, but hinted at a lot of upheaval in her life over the past 12 months.

“One year ago, I released my song Transform and created this music video,” she began. “I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning – finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the ‘good’ parts.”

While she was supposed to release the video earlier, the “most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred” – which many fans took to be referring to the tragic deaths of her two dogs Lexi and Harley in December 2019.

“Personally, this past year has been the most challenging period of my life,” she continued. “Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarisation, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us. This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it.”

Julianne added she is hoping the release of her music video encourages people to see the “courage and resilience that we innately have within us”

“I’m excited to share this video with all of you, a year later, to hopefully bring some light, colour, and FUN to the world right now,” she concluded.

Her remarks come as sources close to Julianne told People she and Brooks are “working on their marriage”, and “a reconciliation is looking more and more likely.”