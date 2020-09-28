Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announced a Virtual Veep Reunion

Selina Meyer is back!

Following an epic 2019 series finale, Veep is gearing up for a grand return—though it’s not what fans might have expected. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously played Vice President Meyer on the show, announced she’s gathered her former co-stars for a virtual Veep reunion set to air on Sunday, Oct. 4.

“I’m SO excited to announce that we’re doing a #VeepReunion on Oct 4,” she wrote before explaining that the live event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

The special will include Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Clea DuVall and Matt Walsh along with other surprise guests. David Mandel, Veep‘s executive producer and showrunner, will join as moderator.

“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus said in the video clip, explaining why the state is key in the presidential election. “The future of democracy is on the line, people! And that’s why the cast of Veep is getting together for a virtual reunion.”