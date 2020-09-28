Judge delays ban on TikTok

Americans can continue to use TikTok For now, Google updates its developer policies and Uber gets approval to resume operations in London. This is their Daily for September 28, 2020.

The big story: Judge delays TikTok ban

The saga continues! The Trump administration’s ban of TikTok was scheduled to go into effect today, but over the weekend, a federal court ruled that Americans can continue to use the app while a legal challenge over the legality of the ban proceeds.

A federal judge had already implemented a similar court order to prevent the WeChat ban from moving forward.

Meanwhile, Oracle, Walmart, and TikTok owner ByteDance also reached a deal that was approved by the US government and would allow the app to continue operating here. However, it appears that the various companies and governments involved in the deal are not exactly on the same page.

The tech giants

Google to better enforce in-app purchase policies of the Play Store, facilitate the use of third-party app stores: Under threat of regulation, Google announced that it is updating its Google Play billing policies to better clarify what types of transactions will be subject to Google commissions on in-app purchases.

Uber wins London’s latest license appeal, but the renewal is only for 18 months – the ridesharing giant has faced a multi-year battle to have its license reinstated after the city’s transport regulator decided do not issue a renewal in 2017.

Roku introduces a new Ultra player, a 2-in-1 “Streambar” and a new AirPlay 2-compatible operating system – the Streambar combines 4K HDR streaming and premium audio in one product.

Startups, financing and venture capital

SoftBank to Bring Bear’s Serving Robots to Japan Amid Restaurant Labor Shortage – Investor detailed plans to bring Bear’s Servi robot to Japan in an effort to address restaurant labor issues.

GV bets on the young team behind the high school social app HAGS – the team is building an old school social game focused on Gen Z high school socializing.

N26 Hires Adrienne Gormley as its New Director of Operations; Gormley has spent the last six years working for Dropbox in Dublin.

Extra advice and analysis

2 Strategies for Creating Top-Notch Marketing Content: Even when you’re great at making the sale, you need people to know you exist first.

Deep Science: Robot Perception, Acoustic Monitoring, Using ML to Detect Arthritis – Devin Coldewey summarizes the latest research and discoveries.

(Reminder: Extra is our subscription membership program, which aims to democratize information about startups. You can register here)

Everything else

Healthcare giant UHS was hit by a ransomware attack, sources say: The attack affected UHS systems early Sunday morning, according to two people with direct knowledge of the incident.

Cannabis vaping companies are experiencing a sales boom during the pandemic: From startups to big players, several leading manufacturers told that their companies are experiencing a sales boom since the start of the crisis.

The Daily is ‘s summary of our biggest and most important stories. If you want to receive this message in your inbox every day around 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, you can subscribe here.