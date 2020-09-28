IWI Consulting Expands Accounting Impact with New Industry Verticals To better meet business accounting needs, IWI has added new industry verticals – financial services, marketing and media, and staffing and recruiting – to its cloud accounting offering.

TORONTO, September 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Accounting processes form the core of corporate operations. If the books are out of balance and spending lacks specificity, both business results and bottom line suffer. IWI Consulting Group has two decades of experience helping companies improve accounting accuracy and performance with Sage Intacct and the Sage X3 cloud; now, we are expanding our impact with new industry verticals. Get a free consulting call

Accounting for the impact

As the research firm Deloitte pointed out, accounting is not just about numbers. While access to accurate, relevant, and real-time data is critical for Canadian companies to make key financial decisions, “the trick is knowing where to focus and how to extract meaningful insights from the flood of information. The inability to do so is one of the main stumbling blocks facing small and medium-sized businesses today. “

Achieving this goal means leveraging the right people with the right experience to deliver actionable results, but relegating them to repetitive, manual accounting tasks results in higher costs with minimal returns. However, based on recent IDC Total Economic Impact (IDC) data, the right financial management software can save companies up to $ 104,000 in labor by automating key processes and allowing accountants to focus their energy elsewhere. .

Facts and figures

Sage Intacct has helped companies improve operations and streamline accounting processes, but don’t just take our word for it:

Nextep, an industry-leading IRS-certified Professional Employers Organization (PEO), saved over 500 work hours per year with Sage multi-entity workflows

Programmatic advertising partner Goodway Group experienced 227% growth in the past four years, but only expanded its finance team by 140% thanks to Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct helped self-service insurance claims processorInformational pagereducemeAnnual staff costs at $ 140,000 and save 30 hours a week managingAccounts receivable

About IWI Consulting:

We’ve spent two decades making the numbers work: implementing and supporting Sage Intacct services capable of keeping up with changing expectations and achieving a 95% retention rate on 300 clients who say we saved them an average of 2-4 hours per day.

With 20 years as a Trusted Sage Advisor, we have experience in everything from Sage X3 business management software to Sage Intacct, Sage 300 cloud, Sage CRM, Sage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Sage Business Intelligence, and Sage HRMS.

“IWI group – professional, fair and honest.

IWI helped us integrate our supplier receipts and deliveries along with improving our supporting documentation for customers. With the help of IWI, ATP was able to make a positive impact on efficiency, including our end-of-month process from 20 days to 5-7 days. “- Amanda, System Administrator, Alberta Tubular

Gain your accounting advantage with new vertical market support from IWI Consulting Group.

About us:IWI Consulting Group has more than 20 years of experience helping financial firms succeed with accounting and finance software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for financial services, marketing and media, personnel and recruiting, nonprofits. , professional services and manufacturing and distribution firms.

Discover the Sage difference with a free consulting call to clear up all your queries related to cloud accounting solution software.

