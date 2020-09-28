I’ve got my emergency chardonnay chilling in the fridge for lockdown 2.0

t’s hard to count your blessings right now, isn’t it? Once upon a time I used to have a joke in my stand-up set that went like this, “I tried to count my blessings but I only got to two and both of them were vodka”.

But as we seem to be sliding inexorably into a winter of some sort of non-specific lockdown, I am desperately trying to cling onto the things that make me feel good and I have to admit that a nice cold bottle of chardonnay is on that list. However, this time around, I know not to overindulge, because in my experience dealing with a pandemic and a hangover is to be avoided at all costs.