‘It is hard to become too bearish’: Battered markets bounce back after four weeks of declines

North American stocks climbed after four weeks of declines and Europe shares added the most in three weeks as banks rebounded. The dollar weakened.

Wall Street surged at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S,amp;P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69 per cent, at the open to 27,362.14.

The S,amp;P 500 opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 170.82 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell.

Energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index open higher on Monday as oil prices advanced, with strong economic data from China bolstering hopes of a global economic recovery. At 9:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S,amp;P/TSX composite index was up 188.94 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 16,254.29.