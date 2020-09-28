Is Sammy Watkins playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Ravens

Chances are, you’re not waiting around to find out if Sammy Watkins (concussion) is playing on Monday Night Football, but he is a former big-name player on the most dangerous offense in the NFL, so it’s possible you were hoping to play him. After all, with injuries wreaking havoc on WR rooms around the league, there’s a non-zero chance he was one of just three healthy wide receivers on your entire team. So, if you are one of the few owners holding out hope for Watkins ahead of your final lineup decision of Week 3, we have you covered.

We’ll be here providing updates below about Watkins right up until the active/inactive report is released at around 6:50 p.m. ET on Monday. For more fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

Is Sammy Watkins playing Monday night?

Watkins suggested all week that he was healthy after taking a hard helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 2, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it was “more neck now than the other part.” Either way, Watkins wound up in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he got in a full practice on Saturday, so that seems like a positive sign. His odds of playing are slightly better than 50/50, but we likely won’t know for certain until later in the day Monday.

Watkins started the season with a big Week 1 (7-82-1), then disappeared in Week 2 before exiting early (1-11). That’s been his M.O. for the better part of the past five seasons, so fantasy owners should know they can’t count on Watkins from week to week, especially in tough matchups like Monday night’s showdown against Baltimore. Watkins wouldn’t be a recommended play even if he was fully healthy.

If you’ve waited this long, though, you have to play him if he’s active. If he’s out, you could pivot to Mecole Hardman or Demarcus Robinson and hope for a long TD toss from Patrick Mahomes. Baltimore doesn’t really offer any low-owned options unless you want to roll the dice on Willie Snead or Miles Boykin.