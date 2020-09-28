Is Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Pregnant With His Child?

Speculation arises that the ‘Black Panther’ actor might have impregnated his wife Taylor Simone Ledward before he passed away of colon cancer on August 28.

–

Chadwick Boseman might be leaving behind an offspring following his passing last month. Words are his widow Taylor Simone Ledward, whom he married shortly before his death, is currently pregnant with their first child together.

The speculation arises after Taylor seemed to have piled on the pounds when she was recently spotted in Glendale, California. Usually a pretty skinny girl, she looked curvier than before when she attended a K9 Class with her dog on Thursday, September 24.

Taylor sported a form-fitting dark gray T-shirt, which blared the message “Register Show Up Vote,” and tight blue jeans that accentuated her curves. The singer teamed the clothes with white sneakers and wore a colorful face mask to stay safe.

When shown the new pictures of Taylor, a person allegedly close to the late actor believes that Chad might have impregnated his wife before he died. “Chad wanted kids, and so did [Taylor]. Since they knew he was leaving us, I wouldn’t be surprised if he got her pregnant, so she can carry his seed,” the so-called friend tells . The source goes on weighing in, “Yeah, she looks pregnant to me. She [was] much skinnier before.”

Taylor and Chad’s family have not responded to the pregnancy speculation. The pair, who had been together since 2015, were notoriously private about their personal lives. They got engaged in October 2019 and their secret marriage was only revealed in his family’s statement announcing his death.

Chad died of stage IV colon cancer after quietly battling the disease since his diagnosis in 2016. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” part of the statement read. “⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”