Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Secret Dinner Dates

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “SICKO MODE” spitter, who share a daughter together, allegedly ‘try to be discreet about it because they don’t want all the chatter that follows.’

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) getting back together? According to reports, the former couple, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi together, have been spending time together with secret dinner dates.

“Kylie and Travis are spending a good amount of time together right now,” a source who claimed to be close to the two stars said to HollywoodLife.com. “They have snuck out to dinner without getting photographed on a few occasions at least in the last few weeks alone.”

However, it seems like the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “SICKO MODE” spitter aren’t planning to make their secret meetings public. “They try to be discreet about it because they don’t want all the chatter that follows,” so the insider added.

Despite their split, Kylie and Travis are in an amicable relationship as they’re co-parenting their toddler. “They’re in constant communication for Stormi always on FaceTime and text. They talk all of the time,” the informant explained.

However, the source denied that the relationship between the pair is anything romantic. “They will always have chemistry between them, but they’re not together and are not discussing getting back together. They just have a strong connection and like to spend time together. Neither one of them are looking for more right now,” the source shared.

Earlier this year, Kylie and Scott teamed up to treat their

daughter Stormi. Just a week before the little girl turns two, the exes decided to give her an early birthday present by taking the girl to Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 22.

In photos of the outing that circulated online, the trio, joined by Kourtney Kardashian, her three kids and Kris Jenner, could be seen riding on Peter Pan’s Flight at the Happiest Place of the Earth together. Stormi, looking adorable in a purple sweatshirt, sat on Kylie’s lap as her mother seemed to be talking to someone on the phone.