In Pictures: Taking you through birthday star Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood

Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who is super talented and super good-looking and there are no two ways about it. Everyone loves to love him and today this superstar turns a year older. So on his birthday we thought about treating you all with some rare pictures from his childhood. Though the actor has transformed into a dashing man now, when he was a kid, he looked adorable with chubby cheeks and innocence dripping from his face.

Ranbir has been born and brought up in Mumbai and comes from the legendary Kapoor Khandaan that has given Bollywood some of the biggest stars of several generations as well as films and characters that are etched in the history of cinema. Today on Ranbir Kapoor’s 38th birthday, we not only celebrate the actor, but also the family who brought up this handsome star and made him who he is today. Check out these unmissable pictures from the superstar’s childhood.