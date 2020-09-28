‘I’m going to die, aren’t I’ Manchester bomb victim losing blood got to hospital 90 minutes after blast

A victim of the Manchester Arena attack – who was only evacuated from the scene more than 40 minutes after the bombing – told a paramedic: “I’m going to die, aren’t I?”, a public inquiry has heard.

John Atkinson, 28, was not taken from the blast site for 46 minutes, before being carried on a cardboard advertising hoarding to a casualty clearing station.

He was then left for a further minutes “with little done for him” and only taken to hospital 90 minutes after the bombing.

Mr Atkinson, a care worker from Manchester, died from blood loss shortly afterwards.

Mr Cooper set out a number of issues questioning the emergency services preparedness and response to the attack in 2017.

The first paramedic arrived on the scene in the City Rooms, the foyer of the Arena where the bomb exploded, 19 minutes after the blast and was the only one there for the first 40 minutes until two more arrived, the inquiry has heard.

Mr Atkinson who had tried to crawl away from the blast scene on his hands and knees said to a paramedic: “I’m going to die, aren’t I?”

The paramedic responded: “Not on my watch you’re not.”

A member of the public, Ronald Blake, who helped Mr Atkinson has told the inquiry: “It felt like ages before anybody came to help.”

Mr Cooper said: “Could John have been saved?

“Was he attended to quickly enough?”

He questioned the lack of stretchers, medical and security resources at the Arena and whether this was due to “penny pinching”.

He said the UK threat level at the was “severe” and an attack, “highly likely”.

He cited an earlier exercise when emergency services planned for a roaming terror attack that highlighted poor communication and “significant delays” in the response to such an event.

This dress rehearsal “should have been a wake-up call”, Mr Cooper said, but the “track record” of some organisations was: “They simply do not learn lessons and do not heed warnings.”

The public inquiry, chaired by Sir John Saunders, a retired High Court judge, is investigating events before, during and after the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, surrounded by the throng of elated youngsters leaving the concert, exploded his shrapnel-packed rucksack bomb, sending thousands of nuts and bolts shredding everything in their path.

The bomber’s brother Hashem Abedi, now 23, was in August jailed for life with a minimum 55 years before parole, for his part in the deadly bomb plot, which also left hundreds injured.

The chairman will make a report and recommendations once all the evidence is heard next spring.

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday morning.