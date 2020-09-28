I Was on ‘Very Dark Place’

Instagram

The hookup rumors involving Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson hugely affected her life. The Instagram personality lost Kylie Jenner, one of her best friends, as well as getting huge backlash from people. In a newly-released interview, Jordyn admits that it changed her life.

Talking to Natalie Manuel Lee for one episode of her YouTube series “Now With Natalie” which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, Jordyn recalled the aftermath of the headline-making scandal back in February 2019. “I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” Jordyn said.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel,” she went on to say.

Eventually, she came to terms with her role in the scandal. “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she added. “I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”





In other news, Jordyn has finally confirmed her romance with Karl-Anthony Towns in a new Instagram post. In several pictures, the pair, who went to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her 23rd birthday, were seen snuggling as they posed in front of the ocean. “I found you, then I found me,” so Jordyn wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, photos of their vacay circulated online, featuring Jordyn and the American-Dominican NBA player cuddling on board a yacht. The Minnesota Timberwolves star could be seen wrapping his arms around the social media personality. The pair seemingly emphasized that they’re a couple by twinning in Chicago Bulls jerseys, though Karl-Anthony wore red and Jordyn opted for a white jersey.

Their romantic date didn’t stop there. Jordyn and Karl reportedly also embarked on an adventure by going quad biking in the desert. In addition, Karl-Anthony treated the birthday girl to a late-night visit to the zoo which further added fun in their date.