Home Entertainment Housewives Of Potomac Monique-Candiace Fight! (‘Wine Glass Used As Weapon’)

Last night Bravo finally aired the full fight between cast members Monique and Candiace – and it was pretty violent.

It all started when the two ladies were having a simple conversation at a winery to celebrate Gizelle Bryant’s Literary Award. But the conversation got heated and it escalated to a point of no return. 

One thing led to another, and the argument turned physical.  Before anyone knew, Monique reached out for Candiace’s weave and kept pulling at it. 

