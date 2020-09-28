House Democrats are working on another stimulus package. What we know so far

House Democrats are drafting a new stimulus bill in the $2.2 trillion to $2.4 trillion range as they aim to move closer to a comprise with the White House.

This bill is set to be scaled back from the $3 trillion Democrat-proposed HEROS Act, which passed in the House back in May but died without a vote in the Republican controlled Senate.

If this new bill passes the House, it’s unlikely to clear the Senate—where Republicans are still opposed to going above $1.3 trillion in the next stimulus package. However, it does give us an indication of Democrats’ priorities as they restart their negotiations with Republicans.

This House bill is expected to include a second round of stimulus payments, an extension of enhanced of unemployment benefits, another round of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses, aid for state and local governments, and funding for hospitals and vaccines.

It’s expected that the House bill would extend $600 weekly enhanced benefits to unemployed Americans through the end of the year. That benefit expired in late July, and was replaced by a $300 weekly payment issued by the White House—which will expire at the end of the month.

Democratic officials have suggested a vote could come as early as this week, however, the full details of the bill have yet to be released.

As the House moves forward with this bill, Democratic and Republican leaders are restarting their stimulus negotiations. Over the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the White House, however, they did not announc any new progress. When talks fell apart last month Democrats were offering $2.2 trillion in economic aid, while the White House offered $1.3 trillion

