Hospital Records Confirm Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot In Her Feet!!

Bradley Lamb


Tory Lanez probably wishes he’d remained silent — as the hospital who treated Megan Thee Stallion following the shooting confirmed that she was shot in both feet.

Complex says they reviewed Cedars-Sinai medical records from the aftermath of the incident and that their reports are consistent with Megan’s story that she was shot in her feet.

The publication also mentions the shrapnel found in her heel. 

