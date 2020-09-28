Hospital Records Confirm Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot In Her Feet!!

Tory Lanez probably wishes he’d remained silent — as the hospital who treated Megan Thee Stallion following the shooting confirmed that she was shot in both feet.

Complex says they reviewed Cedars-Sinai medical records from the aftermath of the incident and that their reports are consistent with Megan’s story that she was shot in her feet.

The publication also mentions the shrapnel found in her heel.

“How the f*ck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” Lanez rapped on the album — also adding, “I don’t give a damn if shorty know Jigga.”

Neither has addressed the album on their livestreams, but social media rallied around Meg following the release, to call Lanez out for dropping the album a day after the grand jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor case. None of the officers were charged with Taylor’s killing — only one was charged for the bullets fired into her white neighbor’s homes.