Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

September 28, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Tuesday’s weather won’t feel very fall-like across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect a warm, humid day with morning clouds giving way to partial afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with some areas possibly making it to the low 80s. There will be slight chances for evening showers, but rain may stay to the west of the region.
Chances for rain increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
