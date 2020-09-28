Here’s what Tamannaah has to say before she kickstarts shooting for the Andhadhun remake

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently shooting in Mumbai for a commercial and now she’s going back to Hyderabad to resume work down South. One of her upcoming projects which has created a lot of buzz down south is her reprising Tabu’s role for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.



The 2018 hit film Andhadhun which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu will now have a Telugu remake and Tamannaah slips into the latter’s shoes for it. Sharing her excitement about the film, the actress spoke to Mumbai Mirror, “Tabu’s Simi was unexpected. And the way she portrayed it made it way more exciting. Simi stayed with me long after I’d seen the film which was why I said ‘yes’ when I got this offer.” Since Andhadhun is a widely popular film, when asked what does she feel about the movie being remade and how much curiosity can a remake create amidst audience, the actress said, “The reason there is a market for remakes is because the Telugu audience does not watch too many Hindi films and that works in our favour.” She further even adds by saying that remakes don’t scare her, “I don’t feel the pressure of remakes anymore, I’ve done too many already.”



The actress has done amazing films and has been lucky to get the best offers for the remakes. She was also seen in the remake of Jab We Met down South, she plays the lead in the Hindi remake of Queen down South. What’s more her debut in Hindi films was the remake of the classic Himmatwala.