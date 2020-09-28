Here’s a Sneak Peek into Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday Celebration



Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday today. The actor celebrated by going on a family lunch with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor. However, one thing that people were eager to know was how he celebrated with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

The actress finally took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her time with her beau on his birthday. She captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday 8.” Eight is RK’s lucky number and if put horizontally it’s a sign of infinity or forever. Ranbir is seen gearing up to cut two cakes in the picture as he smiles right before it.

