Helena Bonham Carter loved the idea for Enola Holmes: ‘It’s like a f*** you’ to Sherlock

Rather than focus on the world-famous sleuth, the recently released Netflix movie tells the story of Sherlock’s younger sister, Enola.

Speaking to EW, Bonham Carter – who plays the offbeat mother of the Holmes siblings – revealed why she loved the idea of looking at “the unknown sister” instead.

She said: “I just loved the idea of it. It’s actually funny, because Sherlock himself is quite misogynistic, the original Sherlock. So it’s like a ‘f*** you’, but you can’t say ‘f*** you’ to Sherlock.”

Speaking about her role as Eudoria, who goes missing early on in the movie, the actor explained: “I sort of fell in love with the whole [thing] – not the part, because the part was barely there.

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ stars Millie Bobby Brown as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes (ROBERT VIGLASKI /LEGENDARY ©2020)

“It was like the smallest, greatest part I’ve been offered. Nicki, my agent, said: ‘You don’t want to do this.’ I said: ‘No, no, no, no, there’s actually so much to this woman, it’s just funny that you never see her.’”