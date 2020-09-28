Great British Bake Off: Weekly Tweets

Bradley Lamb
8

That was certainly a show-stopper of a first episode.

Last week, we finally got to enjoy the absolute wholesomeness that is the new season of The Great British Bake Off — and let me just tell you, it was probably the best hour of my life that I’ve had during this pandemic.

Here are the best tweets about the first episode of the new season. May they bring you as much happiness and joy as they brought me:

1.

ME, WATCHING #GBBO: Huh I wonder who my favorite will be

*Sura is shown WALKING HER CAT ON A LEASH in London*

ME: OH MY GOD

6.

BBC: “For today’s signature challenge, we’d love you to make a chocolate cake!” Channel 4: “DO A CELEBRITY’S SEVERED HEAD OUT OF FONDANT.” #GBBO

17.

I can't believe this is only the series premiere, because I would go as far as saying that this is one of the single best episodes of Bake Off ever #GBBO

What did you think of the episode? Who is everyone rooting for? Right now I’m team Sura, Lottie, and Rowan…though I feel like Rowan is way too chaotic to stay on the show for long.

