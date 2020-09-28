Google Stadia works on iOS with this custom browser

Google Stadia offers one of the best game streaming experiences out there today, but like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, Apple makes it extraordinarily difficult to bring Stadia to the App Store. Fortunately, there may be a way to navigate the web. Thanks to a custom browser app, you can get Stadia up and running on iOS in minutes.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Stadia fans for the past few weeks, you might know that iOS 14 allows you to run Stadia through an iOS web browser. By tricking the user agent and heading to the Stadia web app, it is possible to play games on an iPhone or iPad. It’s just … well, it’s a pain in the butt.

Fortunately, someone has developed a way to facilitate this process. Reddit User u / zmknox took the time to create a custom browser that is fully compatible with the App Store but allows users to run Google Stadia with ease. Just download “Stadium” from the App Store and you get a very basic browser that is designed to do two things.

First of all, Stadium runs in full screen, which means that you won’t have browser UI elements in the way of a Stadia game. Additionally, Stadium has the ability to configure a custom user agent that allows users to “trick” Stadia into working. In addition, the application allows you to use a gaming device with “compatible” web pages. u / zmknox explains the setup process below:

Set main URL to https://stadia.google.com/home

Set the user agent to Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/85.0.4183.83 Safari/537.36

From the … menu, select Authenticate and visit https://accounts.google.com/

Once you’ve signed into your Google account, tap done. You may also need to select “Go home” from the menu ….

That’s! Now every time you launch Stadium, it takes you directly to the Stadia home page.

How does it work? Once properly configured, it works quite well! I was able to get it up and running in just a few minutes on my iPad Pro, and with a paired PS4 controller, I didn’t notice any lag issues with Orcs Must Die 3. It’s worth noting that Stadia can’t recognize controller you’re using with this, but I’m sure most people can fix this.

However, this hack might not last forever, which is unfortunate because it works quite well. The good news? Based on a recent changelog from Apple, it looks like official Stadia support could be relatively close. We will have to wait and see for now. In the meantime, this is a great interim solution that won’t cost you a penny.

