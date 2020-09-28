google: Norway plans COVID-19 tracking based on Google, Apple technology – Latest News

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
Norway plans to develop a COVID-19 tracking app based on Google and Apple technology as part of its efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Monday.

“This app is purely for tracking infection, it doesn’t store data centrally,” Hoeie said.

Norway’s previous application, which was shut down in June, will be permanently scrapped.

