Google Japan leaks Pixel 5 official render on Twitter

Google’s launch event for the Pixel 5 is on September 30th — still just a couple of days away. However, that hasn’t stopped the company’s Japanese Twitter account from leaking the upcoming device.
The tweet is already gone if you’re looking around for it, but 9to5Google has shared the details. The publication indicates that Google is focusing on 5G and the company’s new phone design.
Additionally, it said that the Pixel 5 will cost ¥74,800 (roughly $948 CAD) in Japan. Oddly enough, though, the Pixel 5 is rumoured to cost only $700 in Canada.
Google will launch the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio and new Chromecast with Google TV on September 30th.
Image credit: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google