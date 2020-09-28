Get Ready for the Marvel Mania x Collectors Event on ShopDisney.com!

But that’s just the beginning. There’s also a weekly Social Sweepstakes starting Tuesday, October 6th on @shopDisney, where fans who follow, like and comment with the correct hashtag (revealed on October 6th), will have the chance to win one of 10 collectible Marvel prizes!

Plus, any purchase made through October using a Marvel Mania “code word” on ShopDisney.com will receive a free exclusive Marvel Mania event collectible comic art cover with promotional offers included! There’s also going to be special exclusive video content available to fans on social media throughout the month.

So make sure you check back here next week to shop all the fab new Spider-Man finds and get updates on the event. See you then!