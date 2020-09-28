French Open News | Nick Krygios criticizes Mats Wilander for criticism of Andy Murray

Nick Kyrgios has had a fight with another tennis legend, this time over the criticism of his friend Andy Murray.

Mats Wilander criticized Murray after suffering a heavy loss in the first round of the French Open to fellow Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka. The 6-1 6-3 6-2 defeat equaled his worst result in 237 Grand Slam matches.

Murray, 33, is currently ranked 111 in the world due to his gradual return from hip surgery. He landed a wild card for Roland Garros, something that seven-time major winner Wilander suggested was unjustifiably selfish.

Andy Murray shows his frustration during his loss at the French Open to Stan Wawrinka. (Getty)

“I am concerned about Andy Murray. I would love to hear him say why he is there, giving us a false sense of hope that he will return one day,” Wilander said at Roland Garros on Eurosport.

“I keep getting a little disappointed. Do you have the right to be out there doing that? Why? I did it and I shouldn’t have, it was the biggest mistake I made in my career.”

“I think Andy Murray has to stop thinking about himself and start thinking about who he was. Does he have the right to be out there taking wild cards from young players?

“I was 26 when I first retired, I came back at 28, I played until I was 32 and there were a couple of years that I played and I shouldn’t have taken the space where there were younger, more motivated players who were better than me.

“It’s hard to give up, sure. By giving us all hope by playing, it’s just not right. I love the fact that he’s back and he’s trying. Hopefully he realizes why he’s doing it.”

Murray, a three-time Slam winner, took note of the criticism. She captioned a graphic of a quote from Wilander on her Instagram, saying, “I love this.”

Kyrgios, who has waged a nasty battle with six-time major winner Boris Becker, also objected to Wilander’s comments.

The Australian rebel told the Swedish icon to “shut up” about Murray.

Murray, a former world number one, has shown signs of life since returning to tennis.

She defeated American Frances Tiafoe and US Open finalist Alexander Zverev at the Western and Southern Open, then won her first Open match against Yoshihto Nishioka before falling to rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Back at the 2019 Australian Open, Murray was believed to have retired due to chronic injuries, but his intentions were misunderstood and he has moved on with his comeback.

Wawrinka gave him a tough grade for his current position.

“I’m going to need to think hard and try to understand what happened,” Murray said.

“It’s going to be difficult for me to play at the same level as before. I mean, I’m 33 years old now and I was ranked No. 1 in the world, so it’s tough with all the problems I’ve had.

“But yeah, I’ll keep going. Let’s see what the next few months hold for us and I don’t think I will play such a game between now and the end of the year.

Nick Kyrgios during his first round match at this year’s Australian Open. (Getty)

Kyrgios skipped the French Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic as he had missed the US Open.

The talented Australian remains hopeful of competing at the Australian Open next year despite ongoing restrictions amid the pandemic.