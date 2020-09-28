Home Entertainment Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Hospitalized With ‘Severe Case’ Of COVID-19

Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxiell has been admitted to hospital with a “severe case” of COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by her sister, who spoke to The Shade Room.

“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Maxiell’s sister Jayde Penn told TSR. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

