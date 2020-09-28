Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Hospitalized With ‘Severe Case’ Of COVID-19

Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxiell has been admitted to hospital with a “severe case” of COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by her sister, who spoke to The Shade Room.

“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Maxiell’s sister Jayde Penn told TSR. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

Brandi was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer when she was only 24 and has beat the disease many times.

“I’m so blessed to beat this terrible disease and I didn’t let it defeat me!!! 2007-2008 was THE most difficult challenging time of my life,” she wrote on Instagram last year. “But I didn’t give up, I fought hard, stayed strong, stayed faithful & prayed up… and I SURVIVED.”

Our prayers go out to Brandi and her family.