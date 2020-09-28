Ford workers ratify new deal that opens door to ‘single biggest investment in the Canadian auto industry in years’

Article content continued

The agreement with Ford forms the “pattern” that Unifor will use in trying to secure a deal with Fiat Chrysler. In addition to the wage hikes and bonuses, Ford highlighted that its deal with Unifor workers also includes “competitive alternative work schedules to maximize production flexibility,” as well as a shorter “grow-in” period for new hires to reach full pay, reducing it to eight years from 11.

However, some of the issues to be settled between Unifor and Fiat Chrysler are unique.

For starters, Fiat Chrysler cut a third shift at its Windsor assembly plant this past summer, eliminating around 1,500 jobs at the minivan-building facility. Securing vehicle production and investment to restore that shift is one of Unifor’s priorities for the contract talks with the company, with the same going for Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton, Ont. assembly plant, where the Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger are built.

Fiat Chrysler is also currently in the midst of an attempted merger with Peugeot-maker PSA Group, which would create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, but could also make its future plans a bit more complicated than those of Ford or General Motors Co.

