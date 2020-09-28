Five Reasons Benching Haskins Isn’t the Answer

Another week off and another frustrating loss for the Washington soccer team. Week 3 was a chance for Washington to get a win against the Browns and set the season off in the right direction. It didn’t happen, and now the team is heading into Week 4 against one of the best teams in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens.

Following their loss in Week 3, there are screams from Washington Football Team fans for Dwayne Haskins to be benched in favor of Kyle Allen or Alex Smith. Your reasoning is fair. Haskins threw three interceptions against the Browns. All three interceptions resulted in Cleveland’s touchdowns after short drives in a 34-20 loss.

Despite justified requests for Dwayne Haskins to be benched, Washington fans must be patient. Here are five reasons fans need to understand why benching Haskins is not the answer.

Haskins doesn’t look for excuses, he looks for improvement

Washington’s offensive line is not exactly something to brag about. The team does not have Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, and it also traded future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers in the offseason. Meanwhile, the rest of his offensive line is struggling.

The excuse many Haskins followers use is that he has no weapons. However, it is simply not true. Terry McLaurin is one of the best young catchers in the NFL. Runners Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic have shown themselves to be weapons on this offense (260 total yards combined in three games).

Despite the inconsistencies on offense, Haskins is still trying to lead. Most young quarterbacks would punish themselves after the poor performances he’s had for three weeks.

Haskins has been leading in the best way he can. He keeps his head up and makes no excuses. It seems like a part of Haskins realizes that he hasn’t been playing well, and that’s up to him. He stares at the receivers and doesn’t do the proper readings, but seems willing to learn and grow from it.

Scott Turner’s play has not met expectations

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s offensive philosophy has not improved over what we saw from Jay Gruden’s old regime.

The offense lacks versatility. The play is predictable. Every time the ball breaks, it seems like it’s the same kind of game over and over again. Turner was supposed to bring a new offense. However, Washington fans have not seen it.

Washington has unique weapons. Gibson has not been used to its full capacity. McLaurin is not being used as a number one wide receiver. Haskins is a part of offensive fighting, but Turner isn’t making life easier for the second-year quarterback.

If the offense is going to change, Turner needs to install something new on offense. So Haskins can be tried.

Haskins needs to regain his arrogance

Seeing Haskins in the state of Ohio, there was a certain arrogance around him. During the 17-point comeback against the Eagles in Week 1, that same arrogance began to show itself again. Haskins needs to play loose and confidently.

Lately, he’s been shy every time it happens again. He stares at his receivers and doesn’t seem to have the confidence to make big plays. There have been times when he panics and gets into the outside pass corridors instead of climbing into his pocket. This has led to the former first-round pick taking 10 sacks in three games.

Haskins needs to be patient and confident in his ability to throw the ball. You need to climb into your pocket instead of panicking and running towards pass rushers. You need to be able to throw the ball down the field instead of forcing a short pass (6.2 yards per attempt).

Are Kyle Allen and Alex Smith better?

Alex Smith led Washington to a 6-3 record before his terrible leg injury. His recovery has been incredible and the amount of respect he has earned is unmatched. However, it has been a long time since Smith played in an actual game, and the rust might be too much to overcome.

Even if he can overcome rust and have one of the biggest individual comebacks in sport history, the fear of injury will be great for the coaching staff and the organization as a whole. They may not feel comfortable calling certain plays due to this fear.

Kyle Allen threw for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his 13 games with Carolina last season. These are not exactly large numbers. Allen will not bring anything Haskins is unable to bring. He’s familiar with the coaching staff, but Haskins’s familiarity with play calls isn’t the problem.

Give Haskins the whole season so Washington can fully know what he’s got

Washington has shown its willingness to never give up. This is something the organization hasn’t seen in quite some time. Ron Rivera is doing an excellent job changing the culture in Washington, and he’s already starting to show himself.

It will be extremely frustrating for fans to sit back and watch their quarterback ruin the game as they watched Haskins tackle the Browns. He’s just a second-year quarterback though, and it will be more revealing how he bounces back from this performance.

Haskins needs the entire season to show what he’s capable of. This will allow Washington to get away from him entirely or see that Haskins may be the guy. Three games don’t tell the story. Washington fans, be patient. Greatness doesn’t come overnight.