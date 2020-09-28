Five biggest disappointments of NFL Week 3

The Jets are a mess. Darnold had an awful game against the Colts. He was held to 168 yards and three interceptions. In his defense, he has few weapons and struggles to make the most of them. Still, he opened the game with a pick-six and added a red zone interception. He couldn’t blame his receivers — or lack thereof — for those. There’s no reason to believe it’s going to get any better, either.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

Dallas’ game plan on Sunday was strange, as the Cowboys appeared content to get into a shootout with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. That wasn’t smart, and not just because it put the ball in Wilson’s hands more. Elliott was overlooked as a weapon as Dak Prescott threw the ball 57 times. Elliott scored a touchdown, but was limited to just 34 yards on 14 carries. That’s not really a winning game plan for the Cowboys, and it made for a letdown day for Elliott.

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals