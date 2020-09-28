Filmmakers Keen on Making Rhea Chakraborty’s Biopic



Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Though nothing has been proved in court yet, the actress has been put in Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody after it was found out that she is involved in the consumption and procurement of drugs. Rhea’s links to Sushant’s death might not have been made clear by the court yet but the actress faced a massive media trial and has to face the public’s ire as well.

In such a scenario several filmmakers are thinking about making a movie on this dramatic situation. According to a leading daily, a few filmmakers are planning to make Rhea Chakraborty’s biopic. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.