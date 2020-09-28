Fantastical adds 12 home screen widgets for iOS 14, Scribble support on iPad, more

Fantastical users can now take advantage of iOS 14 home screen widgets. A new update to the app today brings a wide array of home screen widget options, as well as support for new Apple Pencil features on iPad and more.

In total, Fantastical for iOS offers 12 different widget configurations. The options range from small widgets that show the date or a single upcoming event, medium widgets that show monthly calendars or multiple events, and large widgets that show full calendar sets, agendas, and more:

Fantastical’s 12 widgets allow users to mix and match their favorite widgets to customize their iOS homescreen the way they like. There are small widgets to simply show the date or the next upcoming event or task, medium widgets to show a bit more information or side-by-side monthly calendars, and large widgets that provide an in-depth agenda.

Notably, all 12 Fantastical widgets are free for all users with no subscriptions required. Certain widget features such as conference call detection and calendar sets do require a Fantastical subscription, though.

In addition to iOS 14 home screen widgets, today’s update to Fantastical also brings support for Scribble in iPadOS 14. Scribble allows users to use their Apple Pencil to write the information about their events, tasks, and notes, then instantly convert that handwriting to text.

For example, users can enter sentences such as “Lunch with John at 123 Main Street on Tuesday” and Fantastical instantly converts the sentence into an event and adds it to their calendar. And with support for tasks, users can enter sentences such as “todo Pick up dry cleaning on Friday” and a dated task is added, ready to complete when the time is right.

Here are the full release notes for today’s Fantasical update on iPhone and iPad:

Widgets for iOS 14! 12 new and customizable widgets to view the date, weather, calendar, upcoming events, and tasks right on your home screen.

Support for Scribble on iPadOS 14

Support for new date and time pickers on iOS 14

Recurring events are now shown more prominently when viewing hidden items

Short back-to-back events are now less likely to overlap in Day and Week views

Fixed an issue where sync to Google could get stuck in some situations

Fixed an issue where sync errors on Zoom accounts sometimes wouldn’t be shown

Fixed an issue where notifications for recurring events could disappear suddenly

Fixed an issue where deleting an event in the Apple Watch app wouldn’t sync to the phone

Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical is available on the App Store for free with a monthly in-app subscription for $4.99 or a yearly subscription for $39.99. The update is rolling out now and may take a few hours to hit your device.

Find more third-party apps with iOS 14 features such as home screen widgets, App Clips, and more in our full roundup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: