Every PS4 game with free PS5 upgrades

PS5 backward compatibility means that thousands of PS4 games will be playable on PS5 (available for preorder now), but publishers are still selling separate PS5 versions of a lot of games. Thankfully, some of these companies are also offering free upgrades to the PS5 version of a game if you’ve purchased the PS4 version previously. Not every title coming to both PS4 and PS5 will be eligible for free upgrades, so we’ve compiled a list of the games that do.
Unless noted, physical editions of PS4 games can only be upgraded with the standard PS5 console, as you’ll still need to insert the disc to verify the game license.
PS4 games with free PS5 upgrades
PS4 games not receiving free PS5 upgrades
Notably, owners of Marvel’s Spider-Man will not receive a free upgrade for the remastered PS5 edition. The only way to get the PS5 version is through the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle. Sony is not planning on releasing it as a standalone title. (You should still be able to play your PS4 copy on PS5 through backward compatibility, though).
Control will also not receive a free upgrade on PS5. Instead, publisher 505 Games is asking that players purchase Control Ultimate Edition to receive a free upgrade.
