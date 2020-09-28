Ethereum cumulative fees in 2020 eclipsed Bitcoin’s for the first time By Cointelegraph

Ethereum cumulative fees in 2020 eclipsed Bitcoin’s for the first time
Cumulative transaction fees paid to (ETH) miners for 2020 are now close to double those of (BTC), clocking in at $276 million versus $146 million.
A chart released by Coinmetrics highlights how Ethereum fees went on a steep ascent in the latter part of the year, coinciding quite closely with the release of Compound’s token incentive. Cumulative 2020 fees on Ethereum equalized with Bitcoin’s on Aug. 12, continuing a break-neck ascent since.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.