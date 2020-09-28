EPL confirms 10 positive coronavirus test results

The English Premier League confirmed on Monday that 10 players and club staff members tested positive for the coronavirus from Sept. 21-27. All individuals who return a positive test must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Per , this is the highest number of positive results for any round of Premier League testing since the pandemic first halted football leagues around the world in March.

That number had been at three or four per week since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

West Ham United generated headlines last Tuesday when the club announced that manager David Moyes, defender Issa Diop and midfielder Josh Cullen all tested positive for the virus ahead of a Carabao Cup match versus Hull City.