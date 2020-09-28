Eight players who could be wearing new uniforms in 2021

The 2020 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. It promises to be more active than in previous seasons with two additional teams slated to make the playoffs this coming January.

Even if some of these players remain with their teams through the Nov. 3 deadline, there’s a good chance that they will ultimately be subjected to trade rumors once the 2021 NFL offseason comes calling.

From a former Super Bowl MVP in Mile High to a star wide receiver in Ohio, here’s a look at eight NFL stars who will be wearing new uniforms in 2021 via a trade.