Eddie Redmayne Canceled for Defending J.K. Rowling Against Transphobic Backlash

In an interview, the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ actor calls the subsequent backlash against the ‘Harry Potter’ author ‘absolutely disgusting.’

Eddie Redmayne is currently facing backlash online. Many have been attacking the British actor after he voiced his support for J.K. Rowling in a new interview and defended her against critics slamming her over her anti-transgender comment.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Eddie admitted to feeling alarmed by the amount of hate the “Harry Potter” author received over tweets and a blog questioning the idea “sex isn’t real” and raising concerns about changes to gender identity laws. He called the subsequent backlash against her “absolutely disgusting.”

Despite that, Eddie made it clear that he doesn’t agree with Rowling’s remarks. Pointing out that he has “trans friends and colleagues,” he said, “Their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis. There continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

Still, people are absolutely upset that he chose to defend Rowling. “if Eddie Redmayne really cared about trans people he’d cut up his contract with Warner Bros and actually stand up for them,” an online user pointed out, while a disappointed fan wrote, “Eddie Redmayne babe, I was rooting for you. I’m disappointed honey.”

One more person said, “Very disappointed in Eddie Redmayne, though I don’t know why I expected anything else.” There was also an individual who commented, “Well, I guess I don’t like like Eddie Redmayne anymore. Agreeing to play a trans character wasn’t great in the first place, but defending J.K. Rowling? Someone cares more about his Fantastic Beasts career than the trans friends he claims to have.”

Meanwhile, someone weighed in, “Eddie redmayne is a s***ty actor anyways so I’ve lost nothing through this revelation.” On the other hand, one person said, “Feeling so betrayed by eddie redmayne. you really cannot trust white men huh?”