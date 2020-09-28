Echo dot setup guide: How to setup and start using Amazon Echo devices

Pre-requisites:
- Amazon Echo speaker or Echo display
- Latest version of Amazon Alexa app
- An Android, iOS or Windows device
Get the Alexa app
The Amazon Alexa app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 via respective app stores. The app is compatible with iOS 11 or above and Android 6 or above. Also ensure that you have an Amazon account and the smartphone has a working internet connectivity.
Power up the Echo device
Just take the power cord and plug it into the power source. The Echo device will show a Blue ring. Now, wait until you see an Orange light ring on the devices which means that the device is now ready for setup. Alexa will also prompt the same.
Connect the Echo with Wi-Fi using the Alexa app
Open the Alexa app and login using the right credentials. Now, tap on Devices option from the bottom of the Alexa app and tap on the ‘+’ icon from the top right corner and choose Add Device option from the popup menu.
After this, tap on Amazon Echo option and select the device you own from the list. Now, follow the on-screen prompts to connect the Echo with your existing Wi-Fi connection.
It’s done, start talking to Alexa
Once the device is connected to Wi-Fi, you can now start asking Alexa questions and queries of your choice. All you need to do is say the wake up word which by the way is ‘Alexa’ and ask weather details, upcoming Amazon parcel and more.
To use other functionalities, you’ll have to enable Alexa Skills.