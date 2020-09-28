Echo dot setup guide: How to setup and start using Amazon Echo devices

Amazon has recently launched the 2020 lineup of its Echo speakers at its annual Alexa hardware event. The new Echo speakers and smart displays come in an entirely new design with front firing speakers and circular design. However, if you are new to the smart speaker world and wondering how to get started with all the advertised home automation features, music streaming, calling, setup routine, check daily updates, listen to the news and more then the first thing you should do is setup the Echo device with your smartphone’s Alexa app and here’s how to do it.

Pre-requisites:



Amazon Echo speaker or Echo display

Latest version of Amazon Alexa app

An Android, iOS or Windows device

1. Get the Alexa app

The Amazon Alexa app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 via respective app stores. The app is compatible with iOS 11 or above and Android 6 or above. Also ensure that you have an Amazon account and the smartphone has a working internet connectivity.

2. Power up the Echo device

Just take the power cord and plug it into the power source. The Echo device will show a Blue ring. Now, wait until you see an Orange light ring on the devices which means that the device is now ready for setup. Alexa will also prompt the same.



3. Connect the Echo with Wi-Fi using the Alexa app

Open the Alexa app and login using the right credentials. Now, tap on Devices option from the bottom of the Alexa app and tap on the ‘+’ icon from the top right corner and choose Add Device option from the popup menu. After this, tap on Amazon Echo option and select the device you own from the list. Now, follow the on-screen prompts to connect the Echo with your existing Wi-Fi connection.