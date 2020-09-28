Earl Thomas likely to sign with Texans?

ESPN reported on Monday that free-agent safety Earl Thomas is likely to sign with the Houston Texans following a workout.

The 31-year-old named to seven Pro Bowl squads during his career played with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2019 season after spending the previous years with the Seattle Seahawks. The Ravens terminated Thomas’ contract in August, however, after he allegedly struck teammate Chuck Clark during an altercation.

Houston is possibly the most surprising 0-3 team in the NFL, dropping games to the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans surrendered over 30 points in their first two defeats and then lost to Pittsburgh 28-21 on Sunday.

Only the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys were allowing more points per game than Houston heading into Monday night.