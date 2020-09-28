Eagles’ DeSean Jackson undergoing tests on hamstring

Jackson suffered the hamstring injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game. He came off the field after one drive and went to the training table where he was examined.

The 33-year-old had two catches on four targets for 11 yards before exiting. He played one full game last season because of a core muscle injury, and he has not played 16 games in a season since 2013.

Earlier in the season, head coach Doug Pederson revealed Jackson would see a limited amount of reps early on in the season in order to keep him fresh for later on.

Philadelphia already is without Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery. Tight end Dallas Goedert also exited Sunday’s game with an injury. If Jackson doesn’t play Week 4, things could get difficult for Carson Wentz, who already is struggling this season with six interceptions.