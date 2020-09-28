Eagles’ DeSean Jackson undergoing tests on hamstring

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to win a game this season after drawing even with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Things may not get better for the team next week either if DeSean Jackson is ruled out.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jackson is undergoing tests on his hamstring Monday. Philadelphia believes he suffered a minor strain, but his availability for Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers is in question.
Jackson suffered the hamstring injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game. He came off the field after one drive and went to the training table where he was examined.
The 33-year-old had two catches on four targets for 11 yards before exiting. He played one full game last season because of a core muscle injury, and he has not played 16 games in a season since 2013.
Earlier in the season, head coach Doug Pederson revealed Jackson would see a limited amount of reps early on in the season in order to keep him fresh for later on.
Philadelphia already is without Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery. Tight end Dallas Goedert also exited Sunday’s game with an injury. If Jackson doesn’t play Week 4, things could get difficult for Carson Wentz, who already is struggling this season with six interceptions.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90