Dwayne Johnson Recounts Being Told Off by Aldis Hodge Over ‘Black Adam’ Casting News

The ‘City on a Hill’ star has been tapped to star opposite the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ actor in the DC Comics movie as archaeologist Carter Hall and his superhero alter ego Hawkman.

Actor Aldis Hodge demanded Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson “stop playing” when the superstar personally called to break the news of his casting as Hawkman in his upcoming “Black Adam” blockbuster.

“The Invisible Man” star has been tapped to play archaeologist Carter Hall and his superhero alter ego in the DC Comics movie, but Hodge refused to believe Johnson, who will take on the titular anti-hero, was really on the line when he first picked up the phone.

The former wrestler recalled the funny conversation in an Instagram post on Friday, September 25 as he confirmed Hodge’s involvement in the project, and revealed that after introducing himself, he was greeted with the words: “Whoever this is stop playing on my phone.”

After insisting it really was Johnson, Hodge again said, “This s**t ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my f**king phone (sic).”

“Aldis, this is DJ,” he replied. “I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition – it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing – welcome to ‘Black Adam’.”

Describing the long pause on the other end of the line, he remembers hearing “inaudible yells” as Hodge returned to the phone and exclaimed, “DJAYYYY OHHHHH S**T (sic)!!!!!!”.

“Im (sic) laughing my a** off by now,” Johnson shared, adding, “We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work.”

<br />

Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked with Johnson on Disney’s forthcoming “Jungle Cruise“, will direct the film, which is pegged to begin production in 2021.

Noah Centineo will also star as Atom Smasher.

The news of Hodge’s casting emerges weeks after Johnson claimed Ryan Reynolds would be donning the mechanical wings of Hawkman for his long-awaited movie – even though the “Deadpool” star denied any involvement in the project.