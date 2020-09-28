Dow jumps 400 points to start the week, with banks and energy stocks leading the way

It may not be a September to remember, but markets tried to stop the bleeding on Monday as the Dow, S,P 500 and Nasdaq all posted strong gains at the start of the week.

The Dow Jones closed 1.51% higher at 27,584.06, the S,P 500 rose 1.61% to 3,351 and the Nasdaq gained 1.87% to close at 11,117.53. Bank stocks had an exceptional day, with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all up more than 2%. Energy stocks also rose, a sign that investors were more comfortable moving into cyclical sectors that have been holding down in recent months.

Although markets also rebounded on Friday, that came on the heels of four consecutive weeks of losses, making September live up to its reputation as a tough month for investors.

So what drove Monday’s earnings? Investors are still desperately waiting for another stimulus deal, and at least there appear to be signs that both sides will reopen negotiations this week. When the talks broke down earlier this summer, Democratic and Republican leaders still had a $ 900 billion difference when it came to the size of the overall package.

But with Trump’s $ 300 weekly benefits expiring, there is new pressure for both sides to reach an agreement. Last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell told Congress during a hearing that they believed more stimulus was needed to help the economy recover. According to , Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) asked point blank: “Yes or no, do you think another stimulus check could help stabilize the economy?” “Yes,” Mnuchin said. “The administration supports another stimulus payment.”

In a note Monday, Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management wrote that, “The strong fiscal support that helped the economy recover quickly appears to be spending. From an economic point of view, the GDP for the third quarter will probably be the highest growth rate on record, but not enough for the annualized GDP to be positive for the year ”. He pointed to the slowdown in July retail sales data, a drop in consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board, a surge in virus cases, and the high unemployment rate and stagnation on Capitol Hill as warning signs. for the economy in general.

When it comes to tech stocks, Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial noted that since the S,P Tech Sector Index fell 13% from Sept. 2-25, this could be a buying opportunity. “Setbacks in uptrends have historically represented opportunities, and this may be the case in the technology sector. Technology has represented the most consistent area of ​​relative strength for the S,P 500, not just for the year to date, but for the past decade, and the recent decline did little to change that long-term outlook, ”Buchbinder wrote.

