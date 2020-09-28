Doug Pederson plans to keep Carson Wentz as starter

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to get their first win of the 2020 campaign after drawing even with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. While the play of Carson Wentz has been subpar, to put things kindly, it doesn’t appear like the Eagles are ready to make a change at quarterback just yet.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed on 94.1 WIP that he hasn’t considered pulling Wentz from the starting lineup despite his struggles.

“No. You don’t go there. That’s a knee-jerk reaction,” Pederson told the radio outlet, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Carson’s our quarterback. We’re going to get it fixed. He is going to get it fixed.”

The Eagles are winless for the first three games of the season for the first time since 1999, and Wentz has a lot to do with it. The 27-year-old is tied for the most interceptions (six) through three games, is 29th in completion percentage (59.8 %) and is dead last in QB rating (63.9).

Philadelphia’s poor start has led many to believe that Pederson should give 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts a shot at quarterback. However, Hurts has been placed into the offense a few times over the last two weeks, and he hasn’t done anything spectacular. He played three snaps on Sunday and handled the ball twice — one resulted in a first-down run, the other resulted in a fumble.

Despite the poor start, the Eagles are just a half-game back of first place in the NFC East. If they turn things around, they’ll be able to compete with the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys, who are 1-2-0 on the season.