Donald Trump’s Bid to Ban TikTok Temporarily Halted by Judge

WENN

A United States judge has temporarily blocked President Trump’s attempt to ban the Chinese-owned wildly-popular video app from download in the app stores.

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s bid to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores has been halted by a federal judge.

Earlier this month (Sep20), officials from America’s Department of Commerce said it would issue an order barring U.S. citizens from downloading the video-sharing app, which has become a sensation with teens and celebrities, as well as messaging service WeChat.

The order was set to ban the apps from app stores on all platforms “to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The ban was set to kick in on Sunday (27Sep20) but, just three and a half hours before it was due to take effect, Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling, according to Variety.

It comes after TikTok bosses at ByteDance inked a deal to transfer ownership to American firms including Oracle and Walmart – a deal that has been approved by the White House.

Nichols’ opinion accompanying his order granting the TikTok motion for a preliminary injunction stopping the download ban was sealed, and the judge ordered the parties to review the opinion by 28 September at 11 am local time.

In addition, he ordered that TikTok officials and the U.S. lawyers, on or before 30 September, file a joint status report proposing a schedule for further proceedings.

While he granted TikTok’s motion to stop the 27 September download ban, the judge rejected the company’s request to halt the U.S. government’s Nov. 12 order that would effectively shut down the app.