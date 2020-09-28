Doc Rivers retires as Clippers coach after seven seasons

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) – Doc Rivers would easily be considered the best coach in Los Angeles Clippers history. Most win. More playoff appearances. Higher winning percentage.

And now it’s out.

Rivers announced in a statement posted on Twitter Monday that he will not return as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

pic.twitter.com/UehImTaSnw – doc rivers (@DocRivers) September 28, 2020

“Doc has been an excellent coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador and a pillar of strength in tumultuous times,” Clippers president Steve Ballmer said in a statement. “He won a lot of games and laid the foundation for this franchise.”

The Clippers said Rivers and Ballmer made the decision jointly.

Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, reaching the playoffs in six of them, a huge success for a once-sad franchise. This season’s team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.

But losing three closing chances to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Finals, and it likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.

“When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization,” Rivers wrote in the statement. “While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to accomplish all of them.

Rivers was 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers, taking them to the West’s second round three times. But the franchise has never made it to the conference finals, and having a 0-3 chance of getting there this year was a devastating blow.

Expectations were high, and the night the season ended, Rivers took responsibility.

“We did not meet them. That’s the bottom line, “Rivers said Sept. 15 after the Game 7 loss.” I’m the coach and I’ll take the blame. But we clearly didn’t meet our expectations. “

This was the third Rivers had seen one of his teams blow a 3-1 series lead. It also happened with eighth-seeded Orlando against seeded Detroit in 2003 and with the Clippers against Houston in 2015.

The Clippers went 49-23 in the regular season, the fourth-best record in franchise history. Rivers has been the coach in five of the Clippers’ six best regular seasons.

Rivers thanked the fans for their support.

“Even though it was a disappointing end to our season, you are there and I know what this team is capable of achieving with your support,” Rivers said. “Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thanks to the fans. We went through a lot and I am grateful for my here. “

The Clippers’ job becomes the sixth current vacancy in the NBA, along with Houston, Indiana, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and New Orleans. New York, Brooklyn and Chicago have already filled vacancies in their offseason.

Rivers’ departure means the league is down to four currently working black coaches: Lloyd Pierce in Atlanta, J.B. Bickerstaff in Cleveland, Monty Williams in Phoenix and Dwane Casey in Detroit. Rivers is the third black coach to resign or be fired this offseason, joining Nate McMillan in Indiana and Alvin Gentry in New Orleans.

Sam Cassell and Tyronn Lue were assistants on this Clippers team under Rivers. Lue has already won an NBA title in Cleveland, and Rivers has long said Cassell is ready to become head coach. They may be among the candidates to take office.

“I am immensely grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles,” Ballmer said. “I also have a lot of confidence in our office and in our players. We will find the right coach to guide us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately. “