Democrats Launch New $ 2.2 Trillion COVID Package Includes Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

Democrats released a new $ 2.2 trillion COVID package on Monday, which includes a second round of stimulus checks, $ 600 in additional unemployment and $ 436 billion for state and local governments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Monday; the two agreed to speak again on Tuesday.

The reduced package “will protect lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy in the coming months,” Pelosi told her fellow Democrats.

It includes weekly federal unemployment payments of $ 600 through next January, a second stimulus check of $ 1,200 per taxpayer and $ 500 per dependent, and $ 75 billion for coronavirus testing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “ It’s been more than four months since House Democrats sent the Republican Senate $ 3.4 billion in desperately needed coronavirus relief based on science. and the data, and Leader McConnell hit the pause button. ”

The package also has $ 436 billion to help pay for vital workers such as first responders and healthcare workers “who keep us safe and are in danger of losing their jobs.”

“In our negotiations with the White House since then, the Democrats offered to cut a trillion dollars if the Republicans won a trillion dollars. Then we offered to cut $ 200 billion more, even as the economic and health crisis has worsened and needs have only grown. ‘

Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill tweeted: ‘President Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 6:30 p.m. tonight by phone after House Democrats introduced an updated version of the Heroes Act. The two agreed to speak again tomorrow morning.