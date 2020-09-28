Dax Shepard Claims Head Shaving Signified His ‘Metamorphosis’ Post-Drug Relapse

Instagram

in a special episode of his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, the actor husband of Kristen Bell assures he was not high when he videoed himself cutting off his long locks on the right side of his head.

Actor Dax Shepard shaved the side of his head to signify his “metamorphosis” as he embarked on his latest sobriety journey following a drug relapse.

The Parenthood star took a razor to the right side of his head in a social media video earlier this month, cutting off his long locks and explaining how he had wanted to “match” his seven-year-old daughter Lincoln’s new style.

Now Shepard, who came clean about his sobriety slip in a special episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast on Friday, September 25, has revealed there was another reason for his hair makeover, which was done two days after kicking the pain medication he had become hooked on following a motorcycle accident in August.

In the latest instalment, released on Monday, Kristen Bell‘s husband explained, “I was not high when I shaved my head, that was day two (of sobriety)…”.

“A lot of people said, ‘I can see you were high as a kite’ – I actually was not, I was having a metamorphosis, transitional… I wanted to make a physical statement that I’m shedding something.”

Shepard also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for all of the supportive messages he had received in the wake of his drug confession after 16 years sober, although the praise for his bravery has left him with mixed feelings.

“I want to say thanks to all the people that have been unbelievably lovely to us in response to (sobriety slip episode) Day 7…,” he shared.

“My fears (about going public) were the opposite of what the result was, but (I’m) struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f**k up. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful and there are so many beautiful, nice people.”