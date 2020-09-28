David Rosenberg: Valuations still matter — here’s an easy way to look for undervalued stocks

Article content continued

Areas that we do like, namely, consumer staples (59th percentile) and health care (67th percentile) are among the middle of the pack, and these are the areas that we feel investors should be focusing on given their “fair value” and defensive quality status.

In Canada, the TSX overall is not nearly as stretched in terms of valuations as the S,amp;P 500, with a 19x CAPE (31st percentile). Though, underneath the hood, it is a similar story in technology (101x; 97th percentile) and utilities (32x; 98th percentile), but the recent up-move in value stocks have also pushed materials (30x; 97th percentile) and industrials (32x; 98th percentile) into nosebleed territory.

Energy stocks are equally unloved north of the border as the sector has become detested just about anywhere. Then again, who is profitable at these levels of oil prices with WTI stuck around US$40 per barrel?

Meanwhile, financials screen quite low compared to its average (13x; fifth percentile) and is one reason why it ranks amongst our most favoured sectors on the TSX. Communication services look attractive on this basis, ranking near the lowest levels in its history with a 5.1-per-cent dividend yield to boot. Additionally, as is the case in the U.S., consumer staples (also ranking in our most favoured sector list) is in the middle of the pack in terms of “normalized” valuations, which does little to change our positive outlook on the group.

It is also worth highlighting that despite the lower reading on consumer discretionary (19th percentile), we think caution is still warranted given that incomes are being supported primarily by government benefits, which tend to benefit staples (what we need) more than cyclicals (what we want).